 Controversial Scenes! Iranian Player Mohammad Mohebi Faces Backlash Over 'Gun Gesture' Celebration During New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Video
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Controversial Scenes! Iranian Player Mohammad Mohebi Faces Backlash Over 'Gun Gesture' Celebration During New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Video

Iran’s Mohammad Mohebi faced backlash after mimicking a “gun shooting” gesture while celebrating his equaliser in the 2-2 draw against New Zealand at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles. The act quickly went viral, with fans calling it inappropriate given the global stage and tense political backdrop. The match was already under scrutiny due to protests and heightened security concerns.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Controversial Scenes! Iranian Player Mohammad Mohebi Faces Backlash Over 'Gun Gesture' Celebration During New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Video
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Iranian player Mohammad Mohebi came under heavy criticism after appearing to make a “gun shooting” gesture during his goal celebration in the 2-2 draw against New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Mohebi, who scored a crucial equaliser in the second half, briefly mimicked firing a gun with his hands while celebrating with teammates. The gesture quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash from fans who called it inappropriate given the global audience and the politically sensitive atmosphere surrounding Iran’s participation in the tournament.

The match itself was already under intense scrutiny due to off-field tensions, protests, and heightened security in Los Angeles. While Iran twice came from behind to secure a point, attention soon shifted to Mohebi’s celebration, which many viewed as inflammatory.

Critics argued that such gestures have no place in football, especially on a stage like the World Cup, where players are expected to maintain discipline and avoid actions that could be interpreted as promoting violence. On the other hand, some supporters defended Mohebi, suggesting the gesture was spontaneous emotion rather than a deliberate political or violent statement, pointing to similar celebratory expressions seen in global football.

As of now, there has been no official comment from FIFA or the Iranian team regarding the incident, but the controversy has added another layer of tension to Iran’s already politically charged World Cup campaign.

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