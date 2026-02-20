'The Rules Are Always Shit': Carlos Alcaraz Sparks Heated Clash With Umpire Over Time Violation During Qatar Open Quarterfinal Match; Video

X

Carlos Alcaraz showed a rare flash of visible frustration during his quarterfinal match against Karen Khachanov at the Qatar Open on Thursday. The world No. 1’s agitation stemmed from a contentious time-violation warning issued by chair umpire Marija Cicak, touching off an unusual on-court exchange during a crucial stage of the match.

The dispute unfolded late in the first set at 4-4, after a long rally that tested both players physically. Alcaraz was stunned when he was warned for exceeding the 25-second shot-clock interval between points, a rule designed to maintain match pace under ATP regulations. Frustrated, he questioned the umpire aloud: “I’m not allowed to go to the towel?” a remark that encapsulated his confusion over when the clock was started and stopped. The umpire maintained that the clock had been restarted once Alcaraz walked to retrieve his towel, a timing interpretation Alcaraz strongly contested.

The Spaniard’s agitation continued into the changeover, with cameras catching him passionately arguing that he had not been given fair time following a long rally, a sentiment shared by many players in the modern shot-clock era. Although it was only a warning rather than a formal penalty, the moment visibly affected his rhythm in the opening set.

At one point Alcaraz was so aggrieved that he lashed out about the rule itself, referring to the ATP time-violation regulations in harsh terms. "The ATP rules are always shit. They're shit," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz overcomes despite losing 1st set

Despite the brief controversy, Alcaraz managed to regroup impressively. After dropping the first set in a tiebreak, he elevated his baseline intensity and tactical precision to claim the next two sets 6-4, 6-3, ultimately sealing a hard-fought victory and advancing to the semifinals.

The episode underscores the ongoing tension among top players regarding the strict enforcement of shot-clock rules in professional tennis. While intended to ensure fairness and consistency, such regulations sometimes leave even elite competitors feeling disadvantaged, particularly after physically demanding rallies where players expect routine time for towel use and preparation.

For Alcaraz, who had earlier in the season completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open, the moment serves as a reminder that even the most composed champions can be tested by rule interpretations under pressure.