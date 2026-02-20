 'The Rules Are Always Shit': Carlos Alcaraz Sparks Heated Clash With Umpire Over Time Violation During Qatar Open Quarterfinal Match; Video
Carlos Alcaraz displayed rare frustration during his Qatar Open quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov after receiving a time-violation warning from chair umpire Marija Cicak. The dispute centered on the 25-second shot clock, with Alcaraz questioning its enforcement and angrily criticizing ATP regulations during a tense first-set moment.

Carlos Alcaraz showed a rare flash of visible frustration during his quarterfinal match against Karen Khachanov at the Qatar Open on Thursday. The world No. 1’s agitation stemmed from a contentious time-violation warning issued by chair umpire Marija Cicak, touching off an unusual on-court exchange during a crucial stage of the match.

The dispute unfolded late in the first set at 4-4, after a long rally that tested both players physically. Alcaraz was stunned when he was warned for exceeding the 25-second shot-clock interval between points, a rule designed to maintain match pace under ATP regulations. Frustrated, he questioned the umpire aloud: “I’m not allowed to go to the towel?” a remark that encapsulated his confusion over when the clock was started and stopped. The umpire maintained that the clock had been restarted once Alcaraz walked to retrieve his towel, a timing interpretation Alcaraz strongly contested.

Alcaraz overcomes despite losing 1st set

Despite the brief controversy, Alcaraz managed to regroup impressively. After dropping the first set in a tiebreak, he elevated his baseline intensity and tactical precision to claim the next two sets 6-4, 6-3, ultimately sealing a hard-fought victory and advancing to the semifinals.

The episode underscores the ongoing tension among top players regarding the strict enforcement of shot-clock rules in professional tennis. While intended to ensure fairness and consistency, such regulations sometimes leave even elite competitors feeling disadvantaged, particularly after physically demanding rallies where players expect routine time for towel use and preparation.

For Alcaraz, who had earlier in the season completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open, the moment serves as a reminder that even the most composed champions can be tested by rule interpretations under pressure.

