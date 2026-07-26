'The Only Thing You Can Control Is How You Swim': Sajan Prakash Ahead Of Commonwealth Games |

Mumbai, 26 July: India's swimming campaign at the Commonwealth Games continues on July 27, with two-time Olympian and Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) athlete Sajan Prakash set to compete in the men's 200m butterfly. One of the country's most accomplished swimmers, Prakash returns to the Commonwealth stage aiming to add another strong showing to a career that has repeatedly put Indian swimming on the map.

For Prakash, this is another chapter in a journey that has helped redefine what's possible for Indian swimmers on the international stage. Having competed at two Olympic Games and multiple editions of the Commonwealth and Asian Games, the 32-year-old walks into Glasgow with the experience of racing the world's best and the calm that comes with it.

"Every competition is an opportunity to test yourself," Prakash said. "I've had a good block of training, and I'm looking forward to putting all that work into one race. At the end of the day, the only thing you can control is how you swim, and that's where my focus is."

Prakash has long been at the forefront of Indian swimming. He remains the first Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympic Games (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020), and he still holds the national record in the men's 200m butterfly. Earlier this year, his contribution to the sport was recognised with the Arjuna Award, making him the first Indian swimmer in 12 years to receive the honour.

Prakash is currently training under former rival-turned-training partner and Asian Games medallist Sandeep Sejwal ahead of this outing.

"Sandeep understands the demands of competing at this level because he's been there himself," Prakash said. "It's been good to have someone who brings that perspective. We've had some really good conversations through this training phase, and now I'm looking forward to putting all that work into practice when I race."

Indian swimming has steadily grown in depth, with more athletes gaining international exposure and meeting tougher qualification standards. Having watched that shift up close, Prakash is optimistic about where the sport is headed.

"It's exciting to see more Indian swimmers competing at this level," he added. "The more exposure we get, the more we learn, and that only helps the sport grow. Hopefully every international meet inspires more youngsters back home to believe they can get here too."

Prakash's best Commonwealth Games result to date came in 2018, when he reached the final of the men's 200m butterfly, finishing eighth. As one of the senior members of the Indian swimming contingent, the two-time Olympian will once again take on a strong field, looking to build on that performance while continuing to inspire the next generation of Indian swimmers.