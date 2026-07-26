First Ball Magic! Mayank Yadav Creates History, Equals Rare India T20I Bowling Record During IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I | VIDEO

India pacer Mayank Yadav continued his dream start in T20I cricket by claiming another wicket off the very first ball of an innings during the third T20I against Zimbabwe. The speedster dismissed opener Brian Bennett to equal a rare Indian record held by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It was the third time Mayank has struck with the opening delivery of a T20I innings.

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Mayank produced a 147kph short-of-a-length delivery that seamed away after pitching and climbed sharply. Bennett was opened up while defending off the back foot and edged the ball to first slip, where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed a sharp catch. The early breakthrough gave India the perfect start and triggered a roaring celebration from the fast bowler.

Yadav has had his fair share of injuries since breaking through with the Lucknow Super Giants in 2024. He was fast tracked into the T20 team but only played three games before his comeback on the Zimbabwe tour. Mayank has made most of the opportunity, while also breaking a few records on the way.

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Equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar record

With the dismissal, Mayank drew level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the most first-ball wickets by an Indian bowler in T20Is. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh have achieved the feat twice each, while Ravichandran Ashwin has done it once. Mayank had also struck with the first ball in the opening T20I of the series, highlighting his ability to make an instant impact with the new ball.