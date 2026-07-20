The Odyssey Star Matt Damon Enjoys Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final At Stadium, Commentator Mistakes Him For Brad Pitt | VIDEO

The Odyssey Star Matt Damon Enjoys Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final At Stadium, Commentator Mistakes Him For Brad Pitt | X

The Odyssey star Matt Damon had an unforgettable weekend as the Hollywood star attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain on Monday (July 20). As Matt Damon was enjoying the blockbuster clash from the stands, he unexpectedly went viral on social media as a commentator mistakenly identified him as another Hollywood actor Brad Pitt during the live television broadcast. The video of the goof up quickly went viral on social media.

The broadcasting cameras caught Matt Damon during the match, however, the commentator referred him as Brad Pitt. The incident amused the football and movie fans alike as they were quick to spot the error online.

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Damon appeared relaxed as he was accompanied by his wife Luciana Barroso who was donning the Argentina jersey. This made it clear that the star and his wife were supporting Argentina in the high-voltage final.

The timing of the moment made it more special as Matt Damon's latest movie The Odyssey is enjoying a dream run at the global box office. The epic adventure has opened to strong collections and has emerged as the No.1 film in several markets.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is a cinematic adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem. The film follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War while facing mythical creatures, dangerous enemies and powerful gods.

Matt Damon plays the lead role of Odysseus with a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. Shot across multiple countries using IMAX cameras, the film has been praised for its breath-taking visuals, grand scale and Nolan's signature storytelling.