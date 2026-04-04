The MIG Cricket Club, Bandra East Hosts 11th Open Swimming Gala 2026 With 112 Events & Over 300 Swimmers

The MIG Cricket Club, Bandra East will be hosting its 11th Open Swimming Gala 2026 on 4th/5th April 2026 (Saturday/Sunday) at their 25 mtrs Swimming Pool. |

The MIG Cricket Club, Bandra East will be hosting its 11th Open Swimming Gala 2026 on 4th/5th April 2026 (Saturday/Sunday) at their 25 mtrs Swimming Pool. The immensely popular Swim Meet Open to Registered Swimmers who are bonafide Members of Affiliated Clubs of GMAAA has a total of 112 Events (96 Individual Events + 16 Relays) for Boys/Men/Girls/Women across 24 groups ranging from age categories under 6 years to 70+. The Meet is being conducted under the auspices of GMAAA and has attracted over 300 swimmers from 32 Clubs. Technical Officials from GMAAA will ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the Meet which is much looked forward to by the Swimming fraternity of Mumbai. The Meet will commence at 7.30 am on both days.

The Salient Features of the Meet are:

1. Participation Certificates for all swimmers

2. Top 6 in each individual event will be awarded Certificates of Merit

3. Top 3 in each event will also be awarded Medals

4. A total of 28 Glittering Trophies will be awarded to the Individual Championship Winners and Runners up in each age category from Under 6 years to under 30 years.

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Some of the star swimmers who are expected to make a big splash and sparkle include Aaron Fernandes, Om Satam, Laksh Puri, Avantika Chavan, Zara Baksi, Ruchika Shetty, Sharvil Murkar, Girija Pandey, Daksh Razdan, Kabilan G, Mehernosh Bamji, Jayshil Marfatia, Avantika Desai, Dhruti Shroff, Abir Seth & Sukhjit Kaur.

The Meet which essentially includes sprint events of all four strokes and Individual Medleys is expected to provide edge of the seat excitement as the Champions race for glory in each event showcasing their enormous sprinting talent and versatility.

The MIG Cricket Club 11th OPEN SWIMMING GALA 2026 got off to a splendid start with 50 Events comprising128 Time Trials being completed in record time courtesy the excellent conduct by the GMAAA Officials, super swimming by the Champions and the unwavering and solid support of the host Club which stretched every sinew to ensure that every need and care of the participants, Officials, Parents, Spectators was catered to with the highest degree of efficiency. As always, the Meet started on the dot with dignitaries of our Club showing up early for the formal inauguration ceremony. Doing the honours were Dr. Mihir/ Bapat - President, Nishant Patankar - General Secretary, Dr. Vishal Sawant - Secretary (Swimming), Amit Dani - Secretary (Cricket), Pradyot Borkar and Taranath Shenoy - legendary Open water Champ, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee.

Swimmers, especially from the under 8 years category were in their elements and displayed their immense talent and prowess when they shattered and obliterated a host of records (a Toatal of 6 Records) while showcasing their brilliance. Girija Pandey (CSMSS), Sharvil Murkar (CSMSS) and Rugved Gade (Ozone Swimming Pool) obliterated two Records each. The Meet being essentially conceived as a Sprint Fiesta produced some absolutely mouth watering contests. Today, Events were held for age categories under 6, under 8, under 14, and under 16. Every Time Trial produced a keen contest which had the goodly crowd on its feet all through the five hours cheering for their favourites.

The presentation ceremonies were conducted at the hands of our Club dignitaries and achievers from the Aquatic Fraternity. A great time was had by all. The happy faces in the photos bear testimony to my observation. In addition, the feedback from swimmers, Coaches, Parents and well wishers was effusive and encouraging. Tomorrow, is a longer day with 62 Events comprising 185 Time Trials. Hope to see all of you and once again heartfelt gratitude for the unstinted support. Cheers!