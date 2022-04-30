e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / 'The King is back': Fans delighted as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli scores half-century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

RCB's Virat Kohli celebrates on reaching his half-century | Pic: BCCI-IPL
Fans were jumping with joy as Royal Challengers Banglore’s Virat Kohli ended his nightmarish run in IPL 2022 with a gritty half-century against table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, April 30.

RCB, who are fifth on the IPL 2022 points table and Kohli’s form is crucial for them if they have to make it to the playoffs.

For Kohli, it was more a relief than delight as raised his bat on the reaching his 50 off 45 balls and then looked up at the heavens. The entire RCB team and the family members were on their feet applauding.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 04:57 PM IST