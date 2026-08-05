The Hundred 2026: Jos Buttler To Captain Manchester Super Giants After Aiden Markram Returns To South Africa | X

The Manchester Super Giants (MSG) have announced that Jos Buttler will lead the team for the remainder of The Hundred 2026 after regular captain Aiden Markram returned to South Africa due to personal reasons on Wednesday. The development is concerning for the team as the tournament enters the crucial stages.

The franchise shared the update through its official social media account and said, "Update: Jos Buttler will lead our team in the rest of the competition as Aiden Markram returns to South Africa for personal reasons."

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Manchester Super Giants also confirmed that Markram has left the tournament with immediate effect and wished him well during this time.

To strengthen the squad, the franchise has signed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as Markram's replacement for the rest of the competition.

Markram had been appointed captain of Manchester Super Giants ahead of this season after joining the franchise earlier this year. Under his leadership, the team won its opening two matches before suffering three consecutive defeats. The South African batter also found form in his most recent outing after a slow start to the tournament.

Buttler now takes over the captaincy as Manchester Super Giants continue their push for a place in the knockout stage. The England wicket-keeper batsman has previous leadership experience in The Hundred, having captained Manchester's franchise during the tournament's earlier editions.

With the league stage entering its final phase, Manchester Super Giants will hope Buttler's leadership helps the team return to winning ways and secure a playoff berth.