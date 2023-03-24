The Hundred 2023: Babar Azam goes unsold in draft, Indian fans react with memes

Thursday's Hundred draft saw 30 men's players picked across the eight teams, with Welsh Fire strengthening significantly after a winless 2022 season. The biggest surprise among players not picked was Pakistan's all format captain Babar Azam.

This comes despite a stellar season with the bat in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League. The Lahore born cricketer finished as the second highest run scorer, smashing 522 runs at an impressive average of 55.20 in 11 matches, including one hundred and five half-centuries.

Alongside Babar, his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan and T20 specialists Kieran Pollard, Andre Russell, and Trent Boult were also unsuccessful in finding teams.

Pakistan’s fast bowling duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf were roped in by Welsh Fire. Not to mention, Shaheen recently led Lahore Qalandars to their second consecutive title in Pakistan Super League.

Indian fans wasted no time to take to Twitter and troll the Pakistani captain after he went unsold.

