‘The Gambhir Way’ Beckons As Team India Envisions World Domination Under New Coach

Gautam Gambhir says he is taking over a very successful team. | (Credits: Twitter)

After the high of winning the T20 World Cup, it’s the start of a new era in Indian cricket as Team India embark on the Sri Lanka tour with Gautam Gambhir at the helm as the head coach. With Gambhir’s resolute attitude towards winning and cultivate a winning mentality, India will go with an all-out approach when it comes to their forthcoming assignments with a world beating side at their disposal.

Suryakumar Yadav’s anointment as the Indian T20I captain is a step in the right direction and with a vision of domination in mind in the format. India will start their Lankan campaign in the shortest format beginning July 27th and Guru Gambhir’s coaching philosophy will be put to test. With his strong emphasis on doing what’s best for the team, Gambhir is likely to employ tactics that could probably outfox the opposition.

Sri Lanka seems the right opponent for Gautam Gambhir to set things in motion:

Players who are going to be picked are going to be backed all the way irrespective of the results and instant knee-jerk reactions will have no space. With the Sri Lankans not in the best of their cricketing health having crashed out in the early stages of the T20 World Cup, Gambhir and Surya will have the right opponent to stamp their authority on the opposition and make a statement.

🚨Gautam Gambhir : "Good for TRP. But My relationship with Virat Kohli is not public. It's between 2 matured individuals. As I have said before everyone has got the right to fight for their own team. Now we are representing India.." pic.twitter.com/q8fR5CLAQj — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) July 22, 2024

When Gambhir made the statement about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being available for the ODIs and Tests after their retirement from the T20Is, he was referring to the possibility of having the best XI ahead of big marquee events. With the ICC Champions Trophy and World Test Championship final lined up in 2025, the legends would certainly want to clinch those titles for India and establish an era of Indian supremacy in global events.

Gautam Gambhir's intentions to have top players for most matches personifies his single-minded willingness to win:

Gambhir’s backing and exhortation for the seniors to play ‘most of the games’ underscores his intention to put India on the pathway to sustained excellence and domination.

In that context, ensuring that your best players are on the park and the concept of picking and choosing series is done away with is the ‘Gambhir way’ forward. The gruelling five-Test tour of Australia in December would be Gambhir’s sternest test going ahead and he would want the best available XI firing on all cylinders to win what would be a historic third consecutive Test series victory for India.

Gautam Gambhir was a fighter personified during his playing days giving his all for the country. The same can be expected from the Indian team as they look ahead to take on Sri Lanka and the international assignments post that.