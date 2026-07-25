'The Future Is Bright...': Dinesh Karthik, Jwala Gutta & Other Sporting Personalities Join In Reacting After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan | IANS

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak prompted widespread reactions from across India, with several members of the sporting fraternity taking to social media to share their views. Pradhan stepped down on Saturday following weeks of mounting pressure as student-led demonstrations continued across the country.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was among the first sportspersons to react, expressing support for the students and welcoming the government's decision. His post reflected hope that the resignation would pave the way for meaningful reforms in the country's education system and restore confidence among students preparing for competitive examinations.

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Several other current and former athletes also shared their reactions, with many describing the resignation as an important step while urging authorities to focus on long-term changes rather than treating it as the end of the issue. The overall sentiment from the sporting community centred on ensuring justice for students and strengthening the credibility of India's education system.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came after sustained protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process. Demonstrations intensified in recent weeks, drawing support from students, activists and public figures across the country. While his exit has been welcomed by many, protest leaders have maintained that their movement will continue until broader education reforms and greater accountability are ensured.