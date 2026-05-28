'The Cringe Is Unreal': Zohran Mamdani Wears Arsenal-Inspired Kurta For Eid; Netizens React

Zohran Mamdani caught the attention of football fans on social media after appearing at Eid celebrations in an outfit resembling an Arsenal FC jersey.

Photos from the celebrations showed Mamdani wearing a blue Arsenal-themed traditional outfit featuring the club’s sponsor logo and the signature red stripes associated with the North London side. Fans online quickly linked the look to Arsenal’s football kits, with many calling it the perfect crossover between football culture and festive fashion.

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The appearance gained further traction due to Arsenal’s recent Premier League title triumph. The club ended its long wait for the league crown under manager Mikel Arteta, sparking celebrations among supporters across the world.

Mamdani has long been known as a passionate Arsenal supporter. Over the years, he has regularly posted about the club on social media, reacting to matches, praising players and celebrating important victories. His support for Arsenal is well documented among both football fans and his political followers.

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Social media users particularly enjoyed the timing of the outfit during Eid festivities, with several fans joking that Mamdani had found a unique way to celebrate both Eid and Arsenal’s title-winning season simultaneously.

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Arsenal’s championship campaign was built around attacking football, defensive consistency and standout performances from key players throughout the season. The triumph marked one of the biggest moments in the club’s recent history and reignited excitement among the global fanbase.

Mamdani’s Arsenal-inspired Eid appearance has now become another viral moment connecting football fandom with popular culture.