'After 22 Arduous Years Of Struggle...': Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Pens Heartfelt Note After Arsenal F.C. Secures Historic Premier League Title

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh poured his heart out in an emotional Instagram story after Arsenal F.C. finally ended their painful 22-year wait for a Premier League title. The actor, known for his passionate love for football, shared a deeply personal message celebrating the club’s historic triumph under manager Mikel Arteta.

Ranveer reflected on how his connection with Arsenal began during his teenage years after witnessing the legendary “Invincibles” era led by iconic manager Arsene Wenger. The actor revealed that he became an Arsenal supporter back in 2001 when he was just 16 years old, inspired by the club’s stylish and fearless brand of football.

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

“Arsenal is not a family I was born into. It is a family I chose,” Ranveer wrote. “After being mesmerised seeing Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ play the beautiful game in its most exquisite form, I became a lifelong Arsenal fan.”

Ranveer also spoke about the difficult years Arsenal supporters endured after their golden era faded away. He described the club’s journey as “a cruel age” filled with “struggle, hate, ridicule and despondency,” before celebrating what he called one of sport’s greatest redemption stories.

“But today, after 22 arduous years of struggle, hate, ridicule and despondency, pride and glory is restored at Arsenal football club. A redemption arc for the ages,” he wrote.

Ranveer Singh has long been associated with football culture and has frequently expressed his admiration for Arsenal over the years. His emotional reaction resonated strongly with fans worldwide as Arsenal finally reclaimed Premier League glory after waiting more than two decades for another league crown.