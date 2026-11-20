The Cricket Buff Who Never Switches Off: Hetmyer Rewrites The Abu Dhabi T10 Record Book | Watch |

Abu Dhabi: Shimron Hetmyer's family know how he likes to spend a day off. He watches cricket, whoever is playing.

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"I watch every game," the West Indies batter said after his record-breaking innings on Thursday night. "Even when I'm not playing, I'm watching. Even on my breaks I'm watching cricket. My family get a bit tired of it. They keep telling me to take a break and switch off. But I love this game too much."

That habit was on show at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Batting at number three for the Emirates Eagles against the United Tigers, Hetmyer made 102 not out off 39 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes. He reached his hundred off the 37th ball with a six off Zeeshan Naseer in the final over.

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It was only the second century in the tournament's history and the fastest. Sherfane Rutherford made the first in 2024, an unbeaten 103 off 40 balls for the Northern Warriors against the UP Nawabs. Hetmyer got there three balls quicker. The innings also took him to 428 runs for the season, past the single-season record of 393 that Tim David set for the UAE Bulls in 2025.

Listen to him talk about the game for a few minutes and it is clear how closely he studies it.

"I follow every match closely," he said. "You see how a bowler sets up a batter, where the captain puts his fielders, what's working on that pitch. You're always learning. I don't think you ever stop learning in this game."

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That learning changed his season. Early in the tournament he went after the bowling from his first ball. After talking it through with his captain, Rovman Powell, he started giving himself a short look before attacking.

"At the start I was trying to hit from ball one," he said. "Rovman and I talked about it, and I decided to watch the first two or three balls, get a feel for the bowler and the pitch, and then go. It made a big difference."

The numbers back him up. Thursday's hundred was his fifth score of 50 or more this season, and his third in his last four innings. Along with four half-centuries, it makes him the first batter in Abu Dhabi T10 history to score a hundred and four fifties in the same season. Rutherford's hundred in 2024 was his only fifty-plus score that year.

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Thursday's innings came after Kyle Mayers fell for seven and Alex Hales retired hurt on five, which left Hetmyer to carry the innings. He scored 102 of the Eagles' 147 for 1, with David Wiese adding 25 not out off 10 balls. The Tigers were held to 107 for 6 in reply, and Wiese took 2/14 as the Eagles won by 40 runs.

The win took the Eagles to 10 points, level with the UAE Bulls and the United Tigers, but net run rate kept them out of the top three. Hetmyer was open about how that felt.

"Personal milestones always make me very, very happy, I won't lie about that," he said. "But I'd have been a lot happier if the team had qualified. Put the milestones aside, that's what we came here for."

He was quick to share the credit for the Eagles' season with the rest of the dressing room. "The boys were brilliant all season," he said. "Everybody did their bit, and I want to thank every one of them."

For a player who spends his days off watching other people play, the next few days will look familiar. The Arabian Aces and the UAE Bulls meet in the qualifier on Friday, November 20, and the winner plays the Yas Lions in the final later that evening at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Hetmyer won't be playing, but it is safe to assume he will be watching every ball.