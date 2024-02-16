 'The Astronaut Goes Into Orbit': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Ravichandran Ashwin After Completing 500 Test Wickets
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'The Astronaut Goes Into Orbit': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Ravichandran Ashwin After Completing 500 Test Wickets

'The Astronaut Goes Into Orbit': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Ravichandran Ashwin After Completing 500 Test Wickets

Ashwin became just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) and the ninth overall to achieve the historic milestone in the history of Test Cricket.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Ashwin | Credits: Twitter

Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the latest entrant to join the elusive the club of 500 Test wickets during the Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

Ashwin became just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) and the ninth overall to achieve the historic milestone in the history of Test Cricket. The 37-year-old entered the 500 Test wickets club by dismissing Zak Crawley in the 14th over of England's batting.

As soon as Ravichandran Ashwin completed the 500th Test wicket, entire stadium erupted in joy and social media went into frenzy with fans applauding the veteran off-spinner for achieving the milestone.

However, Ashwin received special praises from Indian fratnerity, including the likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Jhulan Goswami, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Aakash Chopra and many others.

Here's how Indian cricket fraternity reacted to Ashwin's 500th Test wicket

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's Brisk 133* Leads England's Fightback After India Amass 445 On...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's Brisk 133* Leads England's Fightback After India Amass 445 On...

'Nothing But Respect For You': Nathan Lyon Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin On Joining 500 Test...

'Nothing But Respect For You': Nathan Lyon Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin On Joining 500 Test...

'The Astronaut Goes Into Orbit': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Ravichandran Ashwin After...

'The Astronaut Goes Into Orbit': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Ravichandran Ashwin After...

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets In Rajkot, Joins Anil Kumble In Elite...

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets In Rajkot, Joins Anil Kumble In Elite...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravi Shastri Trolled For Incorrectly Referring To Sarfaraz Khan's Father &...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravi Shastri Trolled For Incorrectly Referring To Sarfaraz Khan's Father &...