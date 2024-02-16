'The Astronaut Goes Into Orbit': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Ravichandran Ashwin After Completing 500 Test Wickets

Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the latest entrant to join the elusive the club of 500 Test wickets during the Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.
Ashwin became just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) and the ninth overall to achieve the historic milestone in the history of Test Cricket. The 37-year-old entered the 500 Test wickets club by dismissing Zak Crawley in the 14th over of England's batting.
As soon as Ravichandran Ashwin completed the 500th Test wicket, entire stadium erupted in joy and social media went into frenzy with fans applauding the veteran off-spinner for achieving the milestone.
However, Ashwin received special praises from Indian fratnerity, including the likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Jhulan Goswami, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Aakash Chopra and many others.
