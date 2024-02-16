'The Astronaut Goes Into Orbit': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Ravichandran Ashwin After Completing 500 Test Wickets

Ashwin | Credits: Twitter

Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the latest entrant to join the elusive the club of 500 Test wickets during the Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

Ashwin became just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) and the ninth overall to achieve the historic milestone in the history of Test Cricket. The 37-year-old entered the 500 Test wickets club by dismissing Zak Crawley in the 14th over of England's batting.

As soon as Ravichandran Ashwin completed the 500th Test wicket, entire stadium erupted in joy and social media went into frenzy with fans applauding the veteran off-spinner for achieving the milestone.

However, Ashwin received special praises from Indian fratnerity, including the likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Jhulan Goswami, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Aakash Chopra and many others.

Here's how Indian cricket fraternity reacted to Ashwin's 500th Test wicket

500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!



In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Cb48ZJE3XO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2024

From Chennai to the cricketing cosmos, @ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a saga of grit, guile, and unrivaled skill. A monumental achievement that cements his legacy in the annals of cricketing history.

Bravo, Ashwin!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/R7hNC7QV9M — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 16, 2024

.@ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a masterclass in bowling excellence with relentless hard work and extraordinary talent🤌🏾 One of the finest students of the game joins the elite group. Congratulations Ash!👏🏾#Ashwin #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7Sw5F6V7Rx — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) February 16, 2024

500 Test wickets and counting @ashwinravi99.Your legacy in the game is further solidified. Congrats on this incredible milestone! 💪🏻#Ashwin #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/GQX0RET2K4 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 16, 2024

A champion bowler who never stops to learn. Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on this monumental achievement! Wonderful to see another Indian spinner joining the club.#Ashwin #IndvEng — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 16, 2024

500 wickets and still spinning strong! Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on this remarkable milestone🏏😍 @ashwinravi99 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 16, 2024

Climbed the Mount 500. What an incredible achievement!!!



Awesome Ashwin 🙌 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 16, 2024

Wicket no 500 for Ravi Ashwin. What a bowler. What a great bowler @ashwinravi99 👏🏻 #INDvENG — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) February 16, 2024