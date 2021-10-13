e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:03 AM IST

'The aim is to provide a 360-degree training approach': Dhoni on the launch of MSD Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

The M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) has been set up in Kada Agrahara in Bidarahalli.
IANS
CSK skipper MS Dhoni | AFP PHOTO

Bengaluru: Sports companies GamePlay and Aarka Sports on Tuesday launched the M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Bengaluru, which will commence training operations from November 7. The registrations are currently open.

MSDCA mentor and former India skipper Dhoni said, "I am excited to launch the M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy. The aim is to provide a 360-degree training approach with the help of the best techniques and technology to sharpen your skills. We will bring qualified coaches and fitness experts. Register now and be ready to be a part of my academy. It is not just about being a cricketer; it is about being a smart one. To learn the mental and physical skills of the game, come join us at M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy."

The academy has been set up in Kada Agrahara in Bidarahalli.

Deepak S. Bhatnagar, owner, GamePlay, said, "Today is a momentous day not only for us at GamePlay, but for all the budding cricketers in Bengaluru. With the launch of the M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy, kids who aspire to make it big in cricket will have the best of the infrastructure and world-class coaching facilities to pursue their dreams."

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:03 AM IST
