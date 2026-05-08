'That's Some Bulls**t For You To Talk To Me Like That, P***y': Austin Reaves Blasts Referee After Argument | VIDEO

Austin Reaves Blasts Referee After Argument | X

Basketball player Austin Reaves criticised the referees after an argument occurred on-field during the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their playoff series. Reaves looked angry after the match and said that he felt disrespected by referee John Goble during a jump-ball situation in the fourth quarter. Reaves said he was trying to change his position on the court when the referee suddenly shouted at him.

Reaves also gave it back to the referee on the field and said, "That's Some Bulls**t For You To Talk To Me Like That, P***y." He later explained that the way the official spoke to him crossed the line. The Lakers guard further stated that players and referees are all adults and there was no need to yell directly in his face during the game.

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Reaves also said that he believed that he would have received a technical foul if he had reacted in the same manner towards the referee. He added that he stayed calm during the exchange because he felt that the official knew he was wrong.

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The game was frustrating for the Lakers as they were unhappy with several foul calls during the game. Los Angeles Lakers lost 125-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles committed 26 fouls, while Oklahoma City had 21. The Thunder also attempted more free throws during the game.

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Despite the loss, Reaves delivered a strong performance and scored 31 points. However, he also finished with five fouls and five turnovers in a difficult night for the Lakers.

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Lakers coach JJ Redick also questioned the officiating after the game. He said that the star player LeBron James does not get enough foul calls despite taking heavy contact while driving to the basket.