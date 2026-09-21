'That's My Husband': Taylor Swfit Flexes Wedding Ring After Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown; Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift once again found herself in the spotlight at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening as she showed her support for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during their Week 2 matchup. After attending Kelce’s first game of the season the previous Monday, Swift returned to the stadium, drawing plenty of attention from fans and cameras in the stands.

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Swift’s latest appearance added another memorable scene to the Chiefs’ Week 2 game. Her presence at Arrowhead has continued to generate significant interest, with fans frequently watching for her reactions whenever Kelce is on the field.

Following Kelce’s touchdown, Swift was seen celebrating with excitement while appearing to flash a wedding ring. In a video clip that circulated widely online, she could reportedly be heard shouting, “That’s my husband!” as she reacted to the score.

Footage of her celebration was widely shared online, further fueling discussion surrounding the couple’s highly publicized relationship. The combination of Swift’s enthusiastic support, Kelce’s touchdown and the apparent display of a wedding ring made her appearance one of the most talked-about moments surrounding the game.

Swift embraced the team spirit by wearing a Chiefs tank top from Wear by Erin Andrews as she watched the game. Her appearance quickly became a major talking point among fans, who closely followed her reactions throughout the matchup.

The singer appeared especially animated when Kelce made his way into the end zone. Her enthusiastic celebration captured the attention of viewers and quickly made its way across social media.