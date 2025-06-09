 'That's Destiny': Carlos Alcaraz Reacts After Winning 5th Major At 22 Years, 1 Month, 3 Days; Equals Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam Record Age Feat
The parallel between Alcaraz and Nadal doesn’t stop at age. Both had their breakout moments as teenagers. Both have carried the weight of national expectations with grace and humility. But Alcaraz, while deeply respectful of Nadal’s legacy, is also charting his own path, more aggressive in style, more willing to step into the net, and showing flashes of Djokovic’s adaptability.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: Roland Garros/Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name even deeper into tennis history with his stunning victory at the 2025 French Open, not just by winning a fifth Grand Slam title, but by doing so at the exact age Rafael Nadal had reached the same milestone: 22 years, 1 month, and 3 days. For the young Spaniard, it was more than a coincidence; it felt like destiny.

Alcaraz, already hailed as the natural successor to the Big Three, defeated Jannik Sinner in an unforgettable five-set thriller in the Roland Garros final. After nearly five and a half hours of exhausting, high-quality tennis, Alcaraz emerged victorious with a final scoreline of 4‑6, 6‑7(4), 6‑4, 7‑6(3), 7‑6(10‑2). The win earned him his second French Open title and fifth major overall, placing him alongside legends of the game in a fashion that seemed scripted by fate.

In the post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked about the eerie timing that mirrored Rafael Nadal’s own career trajectory. His answer was poetic and filled with reverence. “The coincidence of winning my fifth Grand Slam at the same age as Rafa Nadal, I'm going to say that's destiny. It is a stat that I'm going to keep for me forever, winning the fifth Grand Slam at the same time as Rafa, my idol, my inspiration. It's a huge honour."

The parallel between Alcaraz and Nadal doesn’t stop at age. Both had their breakout moments as teenagers. Both have carried the weight of national expectations with grace and humility. But Alcaraz, while deeply respectful of Nadal’s legacy, is also charting his own path, more aggressive in style, more willing to step into the net, and showing flashes of Djokovic’s adaptability as much as Nadal’s grit.

Carlos Alcaraz Shows Exemplary Sportsmanship During Roland-Garros 2025 Final Against Jannik Sinner; Video

Amid the intensity and pressure of the Roland-Garros men’s final, a moment of pure sportsmanship from Carlos Alcaraz stood out and it had nothing to do with his forehand or footwork.

During a tightly contested set at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Jannik Sinner unleashed a powerful serve that landed near the line. The line umpire initially ruled the serve out, awarding the point to Alcaraz. But before returning to the baseline, the Spaniard calmly walked over to inspect the ball mark on the clay.

After a brief glance, Alcaraz turned to the umpire and conceded the point, saying the serve had indeed clipped the line. The crowd responded with warm applause, acknowledging the gesture with a wave of appreciation rare in such high-stakes competition.

In a sport where inches matter and momentum shifts in seconds, conceding a point willingly is as rare as it is revered. Alcaraz's gesture didn't just earn him respect from the Parisian crowd; it further solidified his reputation as one of tennis’ class acts.

