'That chapter is closed': Cristiano Ronaldo turns down questions on Manchester United exit after Portugal's win over Serbia

Cristiano Ronaldo shut down questions about Manchester United while addressing the media after Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Ronaldo's 65th minute penalty helped Portugal beat Ghana in a dramatic match that ended 3-2 at stadium 974 |
Cristiano Ronldo scored a penalty on Thursday night, his eigth overall in FIFA World Cup tournaments and then announced he has closed the book forever on his relationship with Manchester United.

The Portuguesse forward soured his relationship with Manchster United fans after his bombshell interview with Pier Morgan. Ronaldo started the week by mutually agreeing to to terminate his contract with Manchester United, but ended the week on a high by becoming the first man to score at fiver World Cups.

Ronaldo's 65th minute penalty helped Portugal beat Ghana in a dramatic match that ended 3-2 at stadium 974.

Ronaldo was named man of the match and hence was mandatorily required to attend the post-mach press conference. Ronaldo addressed the situation for the first time but the press conference lasted for barely 2 mins.

'It is important we won,' subsequently shaking his head on being asked about Manchester United. 'It was a week that finished this chapter. It is closed and now I want to start on a good foot. We started here, we won. I wan to help my team and all the rest of the squad.

Speculation about Ronaldo's future has been rife, yesterday Saudi Arabia's Sport Minister told the BBC he would love to see Ronaldo join his country's domestic league.

While Roanldo could be tempted by a highly lucarative offer, it would take him away from elite European football where rival Lionel Messi would still be playing with club Paris St Germain.

