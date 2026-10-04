'Thank You For The Gift': Rishabh Pant Celebrates Birthday With Rest Of India Teammates After Irani Trophy Win | VIDEO

Rishabh Pant celebrated his 29th birthday with his Rest of India teammates | Image Credt: X/BCCIDomestic

Rishabh Pant celebrated his birthday with his Rest of India teammates after their successful Irani Trophy campaign in Srinagar. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, who turned 29 on Saturday, received a special dressing-room celebration from his teammates and coaching staff following the title triumph.

A video from the celebrations showed Pant surrounded by his teammates and coaches as they gathered to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in chorus. Ground staff members also joined the occasion by offering their blessings and best wishes to the India star, making the celebration even more memorable.

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Pant Gets Special Birthday Celebration After Irani Trophy Win

Pant appeared visibly delighted by the gesture as the celebrations continued inside the dressing room. With the Irani Trophy placed prominently alongside the players, the birthday celebration came shortly after Rest of India completed a successful campaign in Srinagar.

“Thanks for the gift,” Pant said with a smile as his teammates cheered around him. The comment drew further cheers from the group, with the trophy serving as a fitting birthday present after the team's title-winning performance.

Trophy, Cake-Cutting Add To Pant's Special Day

The celebrations continued with Pant and his teammates posing with the Irani Trophy before moving on to the cake-cutting ceremony. The wicketkeeper-batter looked relaxed and happy as he marked the occasion with the players and support staff who had shared the successful campaign with him.

The birthday celebration added another memorable moment to Pant's return to competitive cricket in Srinagar. With the Irani Trophy success and the warm dressing-room scenes, the India star had plenty to celebrate on his special day.