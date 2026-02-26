 'Thank You For Saving Team India': Netizens React As Sanju Samson Ends Opening Jinx, Plays Breezy Cameo In IND VS ZIM T20 WC26 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Thank You For Saving Team India': Netizens React As Sanju Samson Ends Opening Jinx, Plays Breezy Cameo In IND VS ZIM T20 WC26 Clash

'Thank You For Saving Team India': Netizens React As Sanju Samson Ends Opening Jinx, Plays Breezy Cameo In IND VS ZIM T20 WC26 Clash

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma recorded India’s highest opening partnership in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a 48-run stand in Chennai. Samson scored 24 off 15 balls. Abhishek, who had three consecutive ducks earlier, bounced back with a half-century against Zimbabwe, drawing praise from Irfan Pathan and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
X

Chennai: Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma on Thursday registered India’s highest opening partnership in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, 48 runs. Samson departed scoring 24 off 15 balls, hitting one four and two sixes at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Netizens React

"No opener on a duck. Thank You Sanju Samson for saving Team India," one of the user said.

Read Also
IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel Return To India's Playing XI For Must-Win Clash In...
article-image

Another user blamed luck for his wicket, "Sanju Samson doesn't have the luck on his side . Just look at the dropped catches of Ishan Kishan and Abishek Sharma."

FPJ Shorts
Thane Municipal Transport Receives Over 30,000 Applications For Senior Citizens’ Digital Bus Pass Scheme
Thane Municipal Transport Receives Over 30,000 Applications For Senior Citizens’ Digital Bus Pass Scheme
Mumbai News: ₹6.79 Lakh Worth 220 kV Copper Cable Stolen From MSETCL Substation In Bhandup
Mumbai News: ₹6.79 Lakh Worth 220 kV Copper Cable Stolen From MSETCL Substation In Bhandup
Panvel Municipal Corporation Floats ₹4 Crore Tender For Animal Crematorium To Boost Pet Welfare
Panvel Municipal Corporation Floats ₹4 Crore Tender For Animal Crematorium To Boost Pet Welfare
Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Be Digitally Recreated In Hyper-Realistic eCricket Game; MS Dhoni REACTS
Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Be Digitally Recreated In Hyper-Realistic eCricket Game; MS Dhoni REACTS

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, backing Samson, said,"Sanju Samson did his job."

"Sanju makes a come back at Chepauk and looks in pristine form. A big summer bonanza in the offing for all the fans," former India player Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who had been struggling to find form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, made a strong comeback with a half-century against Zimbabwe. Sharma had earlier been dismissed for a duck in three matches on the trot in the tournament.

Follow us on