'Thank You For Saving Team India': Netizens React As Sanju Samson Ends Opening Jinx, Plays Breezy Cameo In IND VS ZIM T20 WC26 Clash

Chennai: Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma on Thursday registered India’s highest opening partnership in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, 48 runs. Samson departed scoring 24 off 15 balls, hitting one four and two sixes at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Netizens React

"No opener on a duck. Thank You Sanju Samson for saving Team India," one of the user said.

Another user blamed luck for his wicket, "Sanju Samson doesn't have the luck on his side . Just look at the dropped catches of Ishan Kishan and Abishek Sharma."

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, backing Samson, said,"Sanju Samson did his job."

"Sanju makes a come back at Chepauk and looks in pristine form. A big summer bonanza in the offing for all the fans," former India player Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who had been struggling to find form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, made a strong comeback with a half-century against Zimbabwe. Sharma had earlier been dismissed for a duck in three matches on the trot in the tournament.