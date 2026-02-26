IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel Return To India's Playing XI For Must-Win Clash In Chepauk

India on expected lines have made two changes to their playing XI for the game against Zimbabwe in Chennai. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel have made a return to the side in place of Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh. The Men in Blue need to win on Thursday to keep their hopes of making the semi-final alive.

India's struggles at the top of the order have prompted the team management to turn to Sanju Samson. Samson has played only 1 game before this in the tournament and will open with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. Ishan Kishan, who has opened in every game, will slot in at No.3.

"Play the same way as you've been playing last whole year. Enjoy the game and forget everything. Be fearless. Two changes: Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku. Sanju will keep," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

A right-hander at the top helps counter that threat and Sanju Samson fits the bill. Ahead of the IND vs ZIM game, the 31-year-old was seen having extended net sessions, also batting with Kishan. Later, he took on the keeping gloves, all but indicating his return.

Axar was rested for the win over Netherlands, before a tactical decision to play Washington Sundar over the vice-captain. That move backfired as Sundar bowled only two overs in India's demoralising 76-run defeat in Ahmedabad. With Rinku Singh out of the XI, Axar dovetails crucially as a lower order finisher.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah