ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Come To India's Rescue, Surya & Co Get Major Boost In Semi-Final Race - Check Scenarios

India's race to make the semis has been handed a major boost after South Africa clinched a dominant win over West Indies on Thursday. The Men in Blue now need to win their games against Zimbabwe and West Indies to qualify for the semi-final. India's net run rate, which had sunk to a lowly -3.8, is now inconsequential.

South Africa's victory in Ahmedabad has made them climb up to four points at the top of Group 1, sealing their qualification for the semi-final. The final semi-final spot will be a race now between India, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Should India defeat Zimbabwe on Chennai, they will level with West Indies on two points. While WI's net run rate is higher, India do not have to worry. With South Africa's win in Ahmedabad, the IND vs WI game in Kolkata becomes a winner takes all clash. That is if India beat Zimbabwe in Chennai.

If India win both their games against West Indies and Zimbabwe, they will qualify as the second placed team in Group 1. That will ensure their semi-final clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5. As things stand, England are