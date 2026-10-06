'Thank You For Everything': Netizens React As Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As After 10 Years As Captain

Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as captain | Image Credit: X/BCCIWomen

Indian women’s cricket fans took to social media to express their gratitude and admiration for Harmanpreet Kaur after she stepped down from captaincy following a decade at the helm. The veteran all-rounder’s leadership journey has been closely associated with some of the most memorable moments in the growth of women’s cricket in India.

The 37-year-old took the reins in the shortest format in 2016 and became full-time ODI and Test skipper in 2022 following India great Mithali Raj's departure from international cricket.

Harmanpreet will be replaced by Smriti Mandhana, who has served as her long time deputy. The 37-year-old will continue to play all formats as a player and will be available for selection for the Zimbabwe series.

Netizens react to Harmanpreet's resignation

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Under her leadership, India reached the final of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup. India then lifted the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, becoming only the third Indian captain and the first woman to lift the trophy.