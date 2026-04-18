Thane Ward Premier League 2026: 'TWPL Will Produce Quality Players,' Says MCA Chief Ajinkya Naik

Ajinkya Naik inaugurates TWPL 2026 in Thane, highlighting its role in shaping future cricket talent | File Photo

Thane, April 18, 2026: The Thane Ward Cricket Committee has officially launched the Thane Ward Premier League (TWPL) at the Police Ground, Thane.

The grand opening ceremony and trophy unveiling were graced by Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), who expressed strong confidence that the tournament would serve as a vital pipeline for future cricketing talent.

Naik highlights TWPL as a platform for emerging talent

Speaking to the media, Naik highlighted the evolution of the sport, noting that many athletes who began their careers in tennis cricket are now representing the Mumbai state team and featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"TWPL provides a massive platform. Given the current surge in cricket activities in Thane, I am certain we will see players from this district representing Mumbai and India in the near future," Naik stated.

Dignitaries attend grand opening ceremony

The event, organized under the guidance of MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, is affiliated with the Tennis Cricket Sports Federation of India. Several prominent figures attended the ceremony, including:

● Jitendra Awhad, Vice President of MCA and MLA

● Abhijit Darekar, President of Maharashtra Zone-01 (TCSFI)

● Vikas Repale, MCA Member

● Nikhil Budjade, President of Thane Ward Cricket Committee

Focus on transition from tennis to leather-ball cricket

During the event, MLA Jitendra Awhad emphasized the importance of transitioning talent from tennis to leather-ball cricket. While acknowledging that tennis cricket is a popular grassroots sport accessible to everyone, he remarked, "Leather-ball cricket is the ultimate future. We must create pathways for players to bridge this gap."

Also Watch:

Strong local support for TWPL initiative

The tournament has garnered widespread support from local representatives, including MLA Niranjan Davkhare and several municipal councillors, marking a significant milestone for the cricketing ecosystem in Thane.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/