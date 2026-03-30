Thane: TCSFI To Launch President Cup India 2026 With ₹1 Crore Prize On March 31 |

Thane: The Tennis Cricket Sport Federation of India (TCSFI) will launch the President Cup India 2026 on March 31 at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, who is also TCSFI national president, will attend the inauguration. Shrikant Shinde has played a key role in organising the tournament.

The competition will run from March 31 to April 5 and feature 16 teams representing 16 states, including Maharashtra Warriors, Delhi Strikers and Gujarat Lions. In a major boost, the prize pool has been raised from ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore, with the winners set to take the full amount.

Organisers said the move aims to elevate tennis cricket and provide wider opportunities for emerging talent.

Entry to the stadium will be free for spectators.