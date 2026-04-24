Thane Teens Make History With Record 21 Km Arabian Sea Swim From Atal Setu To Raigad

(left to right) - Swaraj Sneha Gaurav Phadnis, Narendra Pawar, Vanshika Iyer, Arti Pradhan with the Winning Trophy and Certificates | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: Two young swimmers from Thane — Vanshika Girish Iyer (14) of New Horizon International School, Rodas, and Swaraj Sneha Gaurav Phadnis (12) of Sulochnadevi Singhania School — have successfully completed a demanding open-water swim across the Arabian Sea, from Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai to Pirwadi Beach in Raigad.

Challenging 21-km sea swim

Starting at 3:10 a.m., the duo covered the 21-kilometre stretch in challenging sea conditions marked by strong currents and shifting tides. Vanshika completed the swim in 5 hours and 14 minutes, while Swaraj finished in an impressive 4 hours and 57 minutes.

The attempt has been certified by the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association. With this feat, Vanshika becomes the first female swimmer and Swaraj the first male swimmer to complete this route.

Warm welcome at finish point

The swimmers were welcomed at Pirwadi Beach by the village sarpanch, who felicitated them in the presence of family and friends who had gathered for the occasion.

Training and preparation

Their achievement follows months of rigorous physical and mental preparation under the guidance of former international swimmer and Arjuna and Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Arti Pradhan, along with coach Narendra Pawar, an STA International-certified coach associated with Khelo India 2026.

Training included weekday pool sessions at Dharamveer Anand Dighe Taran Talav in Balkum, Thane, and weekend open-water practice in Uran to help them adapt to sea conditions. Swaraj also received support from sports physiotherapist Dr Kashmira Korde as part of his training.

Open-water swimming gains attention

Vanshika has previously completed challenging swims, including the Palk Strait in the Indian Ocean and other stretches in the Arabian Sea. Swaraj, too, has prior experience in open-water swimming in the Arabian Sea.

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Open-water swimming remains a relatively niche sport in India, but for Vanshika, it is a space of comfort and joy. She believes more young swimmers can discover its unique appeal by stepping beyond the pool. Swaraj echoed similar sentiments, describing the sport as both challenging and adventurous.

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