8-Year-Old Mumbai Swimmer Ansh Torne Stuns With 17 Km Open Sea Swim From Atal Setu To Gateway

Mumbai: In an extraordinary display of endurance and determination, eight-year-old swimmer Ansh Torne has completed a 17-kilometre open sea swim from Atal Setu to the iconic Gateway of India in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds, possibly setting a new record for the youngest swimmer to achieve the feat in the shortest time.

The young swimmer, a Class 4 student at a Bhandup school, began his ambitious journey in the early hours of April 21, entering the sea at approximately 3.45 a.m. Battling currents and the challenges of open water, Ansh swam continuously for nearly two and a half hours before successfully reaching his destination, marking a remarkable achievement for someone so young.

Completing such a demanding distance in open sea conditions is considered a significant feat even for seasoned swimmers, making Ansh’s accomplishment all the more noteworthy. Adding to this is the fact that he comes from a family with no prior background in swimming, underscoring his natural talent and dedication to the sport. His father, Prashant, said Ansh began learning to swim just two years ago.

In the months leading up to the swim, Ansh underwent intensive training, practising for four to five hours daily under the guidance of his coaches, Rohit Chavan and Santosh Patil. Their structured regimen and constant encouragement played a crucial role in preparing him for the physical and mental challenges of long-distance sea swimming. “He would practise every weekday between 6.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. at the Vikhroli municipal swimming pool. During weekends, I took him to Uran for deep-sea practice,” said Prashant.

The attempt was closely monitored by officials from the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association (MSAAA), ensuring safety and adherence to standards throughout. Supporting Ansh were his parents, Prashant and Priyanka, his grandfather Shrimant Torne, and other family members, who cheered him on during the demanding swim.

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Prashant said the record would be verified after certification from the MSAAA. According to the India Book of Records, the youngest swimmer so far to complete the 17-km feat is Om Bhangale, who was 8 years and 11 months old when he set the record on January 15, 2026. “Once the MSAAA issues the certificate, I will submit Ansh’s entry for recognition,” he said.

Sunil Mayekar, the MSAAA observer, said the organisation’s committee would decide whether the swim qualifies as a new record. Buoyed by the achievement, Ansh now aims to attempt a longer swim from Dharamtar to the Gateway of India and, eventually, to cross the English Channel.

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