Thane Sprinter Pranav Desai Wins Bronze At Para Asian Games After Overcoming Decade Of Hardship | File Pic

Thane, October 22, 2026: Following a decade of intense dedication and perseverance, Thane-based para-athlete Pranav Desai achieved a major international milestone by winning a bronze medal at the Para Asian Games. Competing in the 100-metre T64 category in Japan, Desai secured his place in regional history, becoming the first athlete from Thane district to win an individual medal at the event.

A decade-long journey of resilience

Desai began his athletic training in 2016 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Under the guidance of his coach, Nilesh Patkar, he has worked continuously for the past ten years to hone his speed and discipline. Throughout his journey, Desai successfully overcame significant physical, financial, and psychological challenges to represent India on global platforms.

Prior to his latest podium finish, Desai represented India twice at the Para Asian Games. His competitive track record also includes medal-winning performances at both the World Para Athletics Championships and the Indian Open Athletics Championships.

In his own words

Expressing gratitude following his performance, Desai shared his appreciation for his core support network: "I am extremely happy to win a medal at the Para Asian Games. We have worked toward this for a long time. I had complete faith in my coach and the entire process. My parents and grandmother always believed in me and backed me. This achievement inspires me to work even harder for upcoming competitions."

His coach, Nilesh Patkar, praised Desai's determination, noting that while Desai initially began running purely for general physical fitness, his commitment transformed him into an international medal winner. Patkar added that Desai’s journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes to pursue sports with honesty and dedication.

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Civic recognition and civic support

Desai's accomplishment was formally recognised by local officials. Minal Palande, Additional Commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), alongside Ashok Aher, Scheme Head of TMC's Sports Department, congratulated Desai and his family for bringing pride to the city, extending their best wishes for his future athletic endeavours.

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