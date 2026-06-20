Thane Police Athlete Sheetal Kharatmal Wins Bronze At Asian MMA Championship, Qualifies For World Games |

Thane: Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal, a standout athlete from the Thane Rural Police Force, has brought international laurels to the department and the state of Maharashtra by winning a bronze medal at the United World Wrestling (UWW) Asian and Oceania Amateur MMA & Pankration Championship 2026. Following her stellar podium finish, Kharatmal has also secured her qualification for the upcoming World Games in Kyrgyzstan.

Event Held in Da Nang, Vietnam

The international championship was held from June 7 to June 9, 2026, in Da Nang, Vietnam, featuring top-tier mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes competing across Senior, U-20, U-17, and U-15 categories. Representing India in the highly competitive Senior Women’s 65kg MMA division, Kharatmal delivered an exceptional performance against elite global competitors to secure the bronze medal.

Her historic achievement has sparked widespread celebration within the police department and regional sports circles. Acknowledging her success, Thane District Rural Superintendent of Police, Vinay Rathod, congratulated Kharatmal on her performance and extended his best wishes for her future endeavors. Amar Mukhtar Tamboli, the head of the Indian contingent, along with the national team coaches, also highly praised her technical skill and determination on the canvas.

As a direct result of her commendable podium finish in Vietnam, Kharatmal has officially been selected to represent India at the prestigious World Games scheduled to take place next year in Kyrgyzstan. The tournament will feature world-class athletes from across the globe, offering the Thane cop a massive platform to showcase Indian martial arts prowess on the world stage.

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