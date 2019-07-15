Thane District ranking table tennis tournament: Zubin Taraporwala, Jash Davi emerge best

Mumbai: Favourites Zubin Taraporwala and Jash Davi, top seeded in their respective men’s and youth boys singles, emerged winners in the JSW-4th Thane District ranking table tennis tournament, organised by Jindal Table Tennis Academy at their Jindal Table Tennis Academy at Vasind (Thane) , here on Saturday. Zubin overcame a stiff challenge from second seeded Mayuresh Kelkar before he triumphed ) 11-7, 13-11,11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, while Jash dropped a game before beating Siddesh Sawant 11-7, 11-13,11-4,12-10, 11-5. Among girls, Shrawani Sawant ended with a double.

She bagged the girls and sub-junior singles titles. Shrawani upset top seeded Isha Chavan 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7 in the junior girls section, while she had quite a tough fight against Arya Songadkar before winning at 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7.

Results Men’s singles: (Final): Z Taraporewalla (1) bt M Kelkar (2) 11-7, 13-11,11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9. Boys (Youth): J Dalvi bt S Sawant 11-7, 11-13,11-4,12-10, 11-5. Juniors: D Patel bt S Sawant 11-6, 11-90, 12-10, 12-10. Sub-Juniors: G Panchangam (1) bt S Dedhia 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7. Cadet: H Deshpande bt R Dani 9-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7,11-7. Midget: M Sawant bt J Chelparanbil 11-4, 11-2, 11-7. Girls (Juniors): S Sawant bt I Chavan 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7. Sub-Juniors: S Sawant (1) bt A Songadkar 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7. Cadet: R Bhoota bt S Gadekar 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9. Midget: R Bhoota bt A Throat 11-8, 10-12, 11-2, 11-6.

- FPJ Sports Desk