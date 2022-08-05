Thane cop Sheetal Kharatmal wins two silver and one bronze medal in International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship

Thane Police Naik Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal won the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship which was held from 28th July to 3rd August 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Europe. She was competing with competitors from different countries like Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan.

Sheetal has brought laurel to Thane by getting a bronze medal and a silver medal in the mask wrestling category.

Competitors from 42 countries participated in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Baku Azerbaijan, Europe. For this purpose, the practice selection test of 13 players from Maharashtra was conducted through CA Tamboli, Technical Officer and Vice President of All India Traditional Wrestling and Pankration Federation. In this, Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal was selected in the women's 55 kg category. Subsequently, in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Europe from 28th July to 3rd August 2022, Sheetal won the bronze medal in the international belt wrestling category in the women's 55 kg weight group, competing against competitors from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan. And got the silver medal in the mask wrestling category.

Sheetal has been in service for last 12 years as Thane Rural Police Constable.

Speaking about her achievement Sheetal Kharatmal said, "I got valuable guidance from my mentor Tamboli sir, and coach Madhukar Pagde and Amol Sathe. Also, my family has played a big role in this and I am indebted to my mother Nirmala and father Mallikarjun."

Earlier, Sheetal represented the country 11 times in Judo Martial Games. So far, Sheetal has won 65 gold, 43 silver and 9 bronze medals in various national and international competitions.

She has been honoured with many awards such as the Top 15 Women Icon Award (Bangalore), Kohinoor National Award (Pune), Savitribai Phule Award (Mumbai), and Bharat Bhushan Award (Bhopal).

Sheetal has been awarded the Arjuna Award in 2020 for her outstanding achievements in sports.

