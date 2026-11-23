MS Dhoni's Picture With Ajith Kumar goes viral | Image Credit: Sun News

A picture featuring two of Tamil Nadu's biggest stars, MS Dhoni and Ajith Kumar, has taken social media by storm. The two icons were spotted together at the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Fondly known as 'Thala' by their respective fan bases, Dhoni and Ajith share a massive following across India.

MS Dhoni And Ajith Pose With Their Families

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The photograph shows Dhoni and Ajith posing alongside their wives, Sakshi Dhoni and Shalini Ajith, and the newlyweds. The picture was shared by Sun News and quickly attracted attention from fans of both celebrities.

Dhoni is popularly known as 'Thala' among Chennai Super Kings supporters, having led the franchise to five IPL titles. Ajith, meanwhile, has enjoyed the same nickname for years, with his fans continuing to celebrate him as one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars.

Star-Studded Reception In Chennai

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The second day of the wedding celebrations on Sunday, November 22, witnessed several prominent personalities from cricket and the entertainment industry. Superstar Rajinikanth was also present and shared a warm hug with Ajith, while Dhoni was spotted interacting with the veteran actor.

Several other celebrities, including Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Silambarasan TR, Pooja Hegde and filmmakers Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj, attended the celebrations.

From the cricketing fraternity, former Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan were among the notable guests.