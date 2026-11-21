Gautam Gambhir Signs MS Dhoni's CSK Jersey |

India head coach Gautam Gambhir grabbed attention during the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington. Gambhir was seen signing a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey featuring the name and number of former India captain MS Dhoni.

Gautam Gambhir Signs MS Dhoni's CSK Jersey

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Gambhir also took time to interact with fans during the Test match and signed autographs for several supporters. However, it was his autograph on Dhoni's CSK jersey that stood out. The moment caught the attention of fans, given the history between the two former Indian cricketers.

Gambhir and Dhoni were part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team. While Dhoni led the side, Gambhir played a crucial role in the final against Sri Lanka, scoring 97 runs. However, discussions about a possible rift between the two have continued among fans over the years.

Their on-field partnership during India's successful campaigns remains an important part of Indian cricket history. Both players have also enjoyed successful IPL careers, although Gambhir is closely associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Dhoni is the face of Chennai Super Kings. Gambhir led KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, with one of the wins coming against CSK in the final.

Dhoni recently announced his retirement from professional cricket. While he last played international cricket in 2019, Dhoni continued to feature in the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings. However the former captain has now hung up his boots and will head into coaching.