'I Have Learnt A Lot From MS Dhoni' Tilak Varma Reveals Captaincy Lessons From Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Rising Stars Asia Cup | X

Doha, Nov 19: India 'A' captain Tilak Varma said he has closely studied MS Dhoni’s captaincy style, though he never played under him, and has picked up valuable lessons on man-management from Rohit Sharma.

Tilak is India’s T20I vice-captain and will lead the India A side at the Rising Stars Men’s Asia Cup, which began on Thursday. India A will begin their Group B campaign against Nepal on Friday before facing Pakistan A on Sunday and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

Tilak Draws Inspiration From Dhoni And Rohit

“I have played under Surya bhai, Rohit bhai, and Hardik bhai and observed a lot of things about Mahi bhai’s captaincy. I have not played, but I have observed a lot of Mahi bhai’s captaincy, and I talk to him a lot, and I have learnt a lot. Personally, I like to watch, and I have taken a lot of input from him, and I want to follow him and learn from him.

A Leader in the Making ✨He has made his mark with the bat. Now, Tilak Varma @TilakV9 is stepping up to lead. From being India’s T20I vice-captain to captaining India A, he reflects on his evolution and the exciting new chapter that lies ahead 🙌 - By @Moulinparikh 🔽 WATCH | #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/OBYQVv4SgR — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2026

“I have learnt from Rohit bhai. I have seen him in MI and the Indian team. I always talk to him. I don’t talk much about batting. Every player likes him. So I asked him, how do you take every player along with you? Off the field is the main role. So whatever he has done, I do it outside. I have my own way. I can take the player in my way when under pressure or in any situation,” said Tilak in a video posted on bcci.tv on Thursday.

Leadership Lessons From Previous Captaincy Experience

Tilak previously captained India in a 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka, which they won. “As a captain, you have to get the work out of the player. You have to bring out his skills. So when you spend time outside, only then will the player do the job for you in the game. From the junior and emerging teams, everyone looks at you.

“At the level we are playing, every match is important. So we have to set an example. The youngsters are coming, as are the teammates. A lot of people look at me. So I think, what example am I setting? So that’s why I think about how to be on the field and what to do.

“So I want to show them that I want to be with everyone. Not everyone will have the same mindset. Every day is different, so it is very important to take everyone together. At the same time, as you saw in Sri Lanka, at that time, I know all the players were aggressive. Some decisions were made here and there.

“But at that time, I had to calm everyone. You know that responsibility thing. When I have to take charge, I have to go into aggressive mode. I was doing all that because I was a captain. A lot of people observe and learn from me. I have also learned, and they also learn from me. The example I have to set is very important. So that’s why I always want to take the chance,” he elaborated.

Tilak Grateful For Leadership Opportunities

Hyderabad-based Tilak has plenty of captaincy experience already. He has led India Under-19, India A and his state side in the Ranji Trophy. “I always dreamt of playing for India in a big stadium. Now I am playing for India A as their captain and a vice-captain in a senior team; I am really grateful for that.

“First of all, I am really thankful for giving me this opportunity. When you get to lead, the selector gives you this role. I have done captaincy in every category. I have also done under-19 captaincy for India in some series and did it for India A and Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. Now I am getting to do it at a big stage. So I am really grateful for that opportunity. When you get a captaincy role, you have to take some responsibility for the team.”

Finishing Ability Earns Selectors' Confidence

Tilak said his record of successfully finishing games for India was a big reason the selectors handed him the captaincy. “Like you said, I have finished games for India. So they feel that whenever there is pressure - captaincy means extra responsibility. They have given me that responsibility.

“So I will accept that challenge. And recently we played in a series for India A in Sri Lanka. The wickets there were challenging. Here also the wickets are challenging. So the experience here is very little because wickets are not that easy.”

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Focus On Team Unity And Support

Following Rohit’s example, he plans to keep a young, T20-heavy squad, who are set to play in the 50-over format, together by staying close to each player off the field. “All the players in the team are very young. A lot of them have played in the T20 format. So I have to take all of them with me.

“So I am talking to everyone off the field, and whenever they have to give any input and need backing. Every individual player has to look at their mindset and the space they are in. So after looking at everything on the field and off the field. I want to do well, and whenever I am needed for the team, I am always up for it,” concluded Tilak.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)