WATCH: Krunal Pandya And Deepak Hooda's Viral Car VIDEO Wins Hearts; Fans Say 'Patch Up Ho Gaya' | X

Indian cricketers Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda were seen sharing a friendly moment during a car ride after their team's victory. A video of the two players surfaced on social media in which they are enjoying a light-hearted conversation and thanking their driver for taking them from the hotel to the ground and back. The video has gone viral and the fans are saying that the two cricketers have finally put their past differences behind them.

The video was shared with the caption, "Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda ka bhi patchup ho gaya." In the clip, Krunal is seen sitting in the front seat while Deepak is seated at the back. Krunal introduces their driver, Rakesh ji and thanks him for taking them from the hotel to the ground and back.

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He then says, "Aur aaj hum jeet bhi gaye aur hamare saath Deepak sir bhi hain." Deepak smiles, waves at the camera and thanks the driver. The two are seen enjoying the moment after their team's win.

What Happened Between Krunal Pandya And Deepak Hooda?

The friendly moment went viral because of the players' past fallout. In January 2021, Deepak Hooda walked out of the Baroda team's bio-bubble ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. At the time, Krunal Pandya was leading the Baroda team.

Hooda had accused Krunal of using abusive language and stopping him from practising in the nets. The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) later suspended Hooda for the rest of the 2020-21 domestic season over indiscipline. Hooda subsequently left Baroda and joined Rajasthan for domestic cricket.

Krunal Pandya And Deepak Hooda Resolve Their Differences

The two players were reunited at Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2022. They were also seen hugging each other on the field. Hooda later spoke about their equation and said, "Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight."

In September 2026, the BCA confirmed that the two players had spoken and resolved their differences. Hooda also decided to return to Baroda for the 2026-27 domestic season after five years.