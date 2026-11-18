Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid a special tribute to legendary cricketer MS Dhoni with a stunning drone show. The night sky was lit up with pictures of Dhoni and some of his most famous moments on the cricket field. The show celebrated his incredible journey with the franchise as he prepares to step away from his IPL playing career.

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The drone show featured an image of Dhoni’s face, his famous helicopter shot and a moment of him making a stumping. One of the biggest highlights was the message ‘Thala Forever’, displayed alongside his iconic jersey number seven.

The special show was streamed live on CSK’s official Instagram account, allowing fans to witness the memorable tribute.

The tribute came after CSK confirmed that Dhoni will take up the role of Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season. This marks the end of his playing career in the tournament, which began with the first IPL season in 2008. Dhoni has represented CSK for 17 seasons and played a major role in making the franchise one of the most successful teams in the league.

Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles and built a strong connection with fans. Dhoni last played in the IPL during the 2025 season before missing the 2026 edition due to a calf injury.

He finishes his IPL career with 5,439 runs in 278 matches, including 24 half-centuries. While fans will no longer see him playing, his new role will keep him connected to CSK, and the message ‘Thala Forever’ says it all.