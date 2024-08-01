 ‘Thala For A Reason’: MS Dhoni FINALLY REACTS To Viral Social Media Trend Started By His Fans; VIDEO
Having been part of CSK over the last 16 years, MS Dhoni earned the sobriquet ' Thala' which translates into 'leader', symbolizing his deep-rooted connection with the fans in Tamil Nadu.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni reacted to social media trend 'Thala For A Reason' started by his fans. Dhoni is one of the biggest household names in Indian cricket, admired not just remarkable achievements but also for calm demeanour and leadership qualities.

Dhoni has been revered by the people of Tamil Nadu as he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles, which is a joint-record alongside Mumbai Indians. Having been part of CSK over the last 16 years, MS Dhoni earned the sobriquet ' Thala' which translated into 'leader', symbolizing his deep rooted connection with the fans in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the event, MS Dhoni said that he was unaware of the trend and thanked his fans for defending him on social media.

