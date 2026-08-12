Test Cricket Season Begins From Aug 13 With Australia-Bangladesh, Sri Lanka-India And England-Pakistan Series | X

In a good news for Test cricket fans, the longest format of the game returns to the spotlight from Thursday (August 13) as the three major men's series is set to begin across Australia, Sri Lanka and England. Australia will host Bangladesh, India will travel to Sri Lanka and England will take on Pakistan in a three-Test series.

Australia vs Bangladesh

The first series is set to begin with Australia vs Bangladesh as the opening Test starts on Thursday, August 13 at TIO Stadium in Darwin. Bangladesh's tour is significant as it marks the team's first bilateral Test series in Australia in 23 years.

The second Test will also be played in Darwin from August 22 to 26. The series gives Bangladesh an opportunity to test itself against Australia in conditions that are very different from those at home.

Sri Lanka vs India

India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka will begin on August 15 in Galle. The second Test is scheduled from August 23 to 27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

England vs Pakistan

England's home series against Pakistan will begin on August 19 at Headingley in Leeds. The second Test will be played at Lord's from August 27 to 31 and the third and final Test will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

The three series will bring Test cricket to different parts of the world within a short period. This will give fans a packed schedule of traditional red-ball cricket.

With Australia, India and England all involved, the coming weeks will also provide an important test of teams' form and their ability to adapt to different playing conditions. For Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the tours offer a chance to make a mark against some of the biggest names in Test cricket.

The Test season, therefore, gets underway with three different contests, but one common theme - red-ball cricket takes centre stage from tomorrow.