Team India Trains Hard In Colombo Despite 3-Day Warm-Up To Adjust To Heat Ahead Of IND Vs SL 1st Test; VIDEO | X

Colombo, August 10: Despite playing a three-day warm-up game with 90 overs scheduled on each day, the Indian Cricket Team opted for another practice session on Monday morning at the NCC ground in Colombo. A video has gone viral on social media which the team bus arriving at the venue for the practice session. The Indian team is sweating it out in the warm conditions to adjust to the climate in the country ahead of IND vs SL 1st Test.

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The extra session comes ahead of India's first Test against Sri Lanka on August 15. The team is likely using the additional practice to get used to the hot and humid conditions in Colombo. Several pictures have surfaced on social media showing the players practicing hard in the nets during the practice session. Several players are seen drinking water and resting on the ground after the grinding session.

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The players will have to adjust quickly to the weather, especially with the Test match just a few days away. The session also gives the team an opportunity to work on specific areas after the three-day warm-up game.

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The practice session also saw Sarfaraz Khan join the Indian squad. He was called up as a late replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan.

Sarfaraz's arrival gives the Indian team another batting option ahead of the Test. With the squad now preparing together in Colombo, the focus will be on getting everyone ready for the conditions and the challenge of the Sri Lankan side.

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The three-day warm-up match provided valuable match practice but the decision to train again shows that Team India is keen to make the most of its preparation time before the Test begins on August 15.