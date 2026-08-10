Watinuksung Jamir Becomes First Nagaland Cricket Association Official Appointed As Team India Manager | Facebook | X

President of the Nagaland Cricket Association (NCA) Watinuksung Jamir has been appointed as the Team Manager of the Indian cricket team for its upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka which kickstarts from August 15 in Galle.

Jamir's appointment is a proud moment for Nagaland cricket as he becomes the first-ever official from the Nagaland Cricket Association to be appointed as Team India manager.

The Nagaland Cricket Association congratulated Jamir on the new responsibility and said his appointment is a major recognition of his leadership, experience and contribution to the game.

In his role as Team Manager, Jamir will be responsible for important team-related duties during India's Test series in Sri Lanka. The assignment also gives him an opportunity to represent Indian cricket at the national level.

The NCA described the appointment as a significant moment for the association and wished Jamir success in his new role.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for a successful tour ahead," the association said while congratulating its president.

Jamir's appointment is also seen as an important achievement for cricket in Nagaland. It highlights the growing contribution of officials from the northeastern state to Indian cricket.

The two-Test series in Sri Lanka will therefore be a special assignment for Jamir, who will carry the experience and leadership gained through his work with the Nagaland Cricket Association onto the national stage.