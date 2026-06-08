Terrifying Scenes! Christian Eriksen Collapses During Friendly; Denmark Vs Ukraine Match Abandoned | VIDEO

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's international friendly against Ukraine on Sunday, forcing officials to abandon the match. In terryfying visuals, Eriksen was seen clutching onto his chest before collapsing on the ground. The former Manchester United midfielder was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff.

In a statement, the Danish Football Federation said Eriksen was "conscious" and "doing well under the circumstances," providing some relief after tense scenes inside the stadium. Team doctor Morten Boesen later confirmed that the player briefly lost consciousness but regained awareness quickly and was able to leave the field before being taken for further medical evaluation.

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It was a particularly concerning moment for the 34-year-old who has had a history of cardiac issues. Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen in 2021. On that occasion, he received life-saving CPR on the pitch before being stabilized in hospital. He later underwent surgery to have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted and eventually returned to professional football.

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Neither ‌Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 which kicks off on June 12.