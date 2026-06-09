Terrifying! England's Training Camp Hit By Earthquake Ahead Of Final FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match | X

England's preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 received an unexpected interruption after an earthquake was felt at their training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida. The tremors came just one day before England's final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica in Orlando.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake, reported as the strongest in the region in around 150 years, originated off the west coast of Cuba and was felt across parts of Florida, including Orlando and Miami.

The earthquake caused concern across several cities as buildings shook and people were asked to evacuate some structures. Reports said that the tremors were experienced in Florida's Flagler County as well.

Authorities quickly moved to reassure residents and visitors. The National Weather Service stated that there was no tsunami threat to the United States, issuing an update that said there was "no tsunami" and "no danger." However, officials from the US Geological Survey noted that aftershocks could still occur following an earthquake of this size and said reports from people who felt the tremors were continuing to come in.

England have been based in Florida since arriving in the United States last week for their World Cup preparations. Thomas Tuchel's side opened their warm-up schedule with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in Tampa, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal.

They will now face Costa Rica in Orlando before travelling to their main tournament base in Kansas City, Missouri. England begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia on June 17 in Arlington, before later group-stage matches against Ghana in Boston on June 23 and Panama in New Jersey on June 27. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.