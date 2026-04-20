Terrifying! 1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Car Loses Control, Flips 7 Times In Deadly Rally Sudamericano Crash | VIDEO

Racing adrenaline turned into agony in Argentina on Sunday after one died and two others were injured in a horrific accident. The said victims were watching the action on display in the South American Rally Championship when a racing car spun out of control and barrell rolled its way to the fans.

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What happed in Rally Sudamericano?

Driver Didier Arias, along with co-driver Héctor Núñez, was competing in the event when their car was involved in a serious mishap. The vehicle struck a dirt mound, which sent it into a violent sequence of barrel rolls toward a spectator area. The car flipped as many as seven times, with several fans positioned on elevated rocks were forced to leap out of the way.

Emergency services rushed to the location within minutes, but one spectator succumbed to injuries sustained in the impact. Visuals circulating on social media show the car tumbling violently through the air before landing in the crowd, underscoring the severity of the crash.

The footage has since gone viral, sparking widespread concern over safety measures at rally events, where fans often gather close to high-speed sections of the track.

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FIA suspend race, release statement

"The FIA is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today during Round 2 of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship at Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero, in which one spectator lost their life and two others were injured," a release from the FIA read.

The tragedy in Argentina came just a day after another fatal incident shook the motorsport world, when racing driver Juha Miettinen lost his life and six others were injured during the ADAC 24h Nürburgring qualifiers. The back-to-back accidents have cast a dark shadow over the sport, intensifying concerns around safety standards and highlighting the inherent risks involved in high-speed racing events.