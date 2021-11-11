e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:59 PM IST

Tendulkar, Sehwag hail New Zealand after their ICC T20 World Cup semifinal win

FPJ Web Desk
New Zealand players celebrate their win over England on Thursday | AFP

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag heaped praises on the New Zealand team following their maiden semi-final win in the T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell's superb unbeaten fifty fired New Zealand into their first-ever ICC men's T20 World Cup final following a thrilling win over England on Wednesday.

Tendulkar said New Zealand won hearts along with winning the game and praised Mitchell and Neesham for their gutsy knocks.

"What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game. Great knock by Mitchell who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow's incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to NZ," Tendulkar tweeted.

Sehwag also lauded New Zealand's performance and termed Neesham's knock as the "gamechanger".

"Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals New Zealand," Sehwag wrote on Koo.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:59 PM IST
