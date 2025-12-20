Ten Colts, One Crown: Indian 2000 Guineas Gears Up For High-Voltage Battle

Indian 2000 Guineas |

Mumbai: A field of ten contenders, each carrying genuine credentials, sets the stage for a compelling renewal of the Indian 2000 Guineas (Grade I), the second Classic of the Mumbai season, to be run on the fifth day of racing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

With quality spread right across the field, the spotlight naturally falls on Baychimo, Zacharias, and Western Star, three colts who bring contrasting strengths into one of the season’s most prestigious contests. Yet Classics have a habit of defying prediction, and when the gates open at 4 pm, nothing will be taken for granted in what remains the biggest and only Classic reserved exclusively for colts.

Western Star, unbeaten so far, arrives chasing a fifth straight victory. His flawless record makes him a formidable favourite, but the challenge this time is sterner. Drawn wide of comfort zones, he faces stiff opposition from rivals who have already proven their mettle at the highest level. Baychimo, has repeatedly caught the judges’ eye and looks primed for a major breakthrough.

Completing the leading trio is Zacharias, from the champion yard of Pesi Shroff. A proven big-race performer and winner of the Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, Zacharias adds further depth and intrigue to the contest. With world-class jockey Oisin Murphy in the saddle, his presence ensures the Guineas promises to be a race to remember.

First race: 12.45 pm

Selections

1. The Castlebridge Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (4)

2. The Synthesis Trophy Div-1: 1. (1), 2. (5), 3. (11)

3. The P D Avasia Trophy Div-2: 1 (1), 2. (2), 3. (5)

4. The Beautiful Stranger Trophy: 1 (5), 2. (8), 3. (2)

5. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (5), 3. (8)

6. The P. D. Avasia Trophy Division I: 1 (3), 2. (4), 3. (6)

7. The Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million: 1 (1), 2. (2), 3. (3)

8. The Indian 2000 Guineas (Grade I): 1. Western Star (8), 2. Zacharias (9), 3. Baychimo (1)

9. The Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (5), 3. (7)

10. The Synthesis Trophy Div-2: 1 (1), 2. (5), 3. (10)