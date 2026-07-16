Tempers Flare! Brawl Erupts Behind Lionel Messi As Argentina Beats England In FIFA WC 2026 Semi-final | Video

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Lionel Messi's celebration after Argentina's dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final has gone viral for an unexpected reason. While the Argentina captain was seen celebrating his team's sensational comeback, a heated brawl erupted between Argentine and English players behind him after the final whistle.

Messi appeared to be soaking in Argentina's memorable triumph as the players celebrated reaching the World Cup final. However, the mood quickly turned chaotic in the background, with players from both sides involved in a heated confrontation.

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The dramatic scenes added another layer to an already intense semi-final between the two footballing rivals. England had taken the lead through Anthony Gordon, but Argentina produced a stunning late comeback as Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

As Argentina celebrated their dramatic win, the post-match tension boiled over, with the clash between players drawing significant attention online. The contrasting visuals of Messi celebrating while chaos unfolded behind him quickly went viral among football fans.

Argentina's victory means the defending champions have reached the World Cup final for the third time in the last four editions. Messi will now have another chance to lift the biggest prize in football as Argentina prepare to face Spain in the final on July 19.