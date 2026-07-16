Shocking! Lionel Messi's Argentina Risks Punishment Over Displaying Provocative Banner After FIFA WC Semifinal Win Over England | Video

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Argentina could be staring at FIFA punishment after their players celebrated their dramatic 2-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final victory over England with a politically charged banner referring to the Falkland Islands.

The defending champions completed a stunning comeback in Atlanta to defeat England and book their place in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain. However, the celebrations soon sparked controversy after Argentina players were seen holding a banner that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, which translates to “The Falklands are Argentine.”

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The Falkland Islands are a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic, although Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over them. The issue remains deeply sensitive between the two nations, with Argentina and the United Kingdom having fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982.

Argentina could now face disciplinary action from FIFA over the banner. The South American giants have previously been punished for a similar incident, with FIFA fining the Argentine Football Association £20,000 in 2014 after players displayed the same message before a friendly against Slovenia.

Argentina's players had also been involved in Falklands-related chants earlier in the tournament. FIFA's potential action could now add another twist to an already heated World Cup rivalry between Argentina and England.