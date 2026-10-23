Temba Bavuma's Nervous Moment Goes Viral After Breetzke Fumbles Steve Smith Catch | VIDEO

Temba Bavuma's Nervous Moment Goes Viral | Image Credit: X/Fancode

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's nervous reaction became a talking point after Matthew Breetzke briefly fumbled a catch to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith. The incident unfolded when Smith mistimed a pull shot, sending the ball high into the air as Breetzke positioned himself underneath it.

Temba Bavuma Turns His Back As Breetzke Fumbles

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As Breetzke struggled to hold on to the ball, Bavuma could be seen standing nearby inside the circle with his back turned towards the fielder. The South African skipper appeared too nervous to watch the action unfold, seemingly preferring to turn away rather than witness the outcome.

Breetzke initially looked well placed to complete the catch after Smith's mistimed pull sent the ball soaring above him. However, the ball slipped out of his hands, forcing him to react quickly and regain control before it hit the ground. Breetzke eventually recovered to complete the catch, with Smith's wicket crucial in South Africa's pursuit of victory.

South Africa level series

South Africa produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday. Captain Temba Bavuma led the hosts’ recovery with a magnificent 179, while Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer provided crucial support to lift South Africa to 425/9 declared after they had slipped to 110/6.

Australia struggled against South Africa’s bowling attack in their first innings, being dismissed for just 99 in 42.3 overs. Jansen led the charge with five wickets. Following on, Travis Head struck a century however, Rabada’s four-wicket haul and Mulder’s three scalps helped South Africa bowl Australia out for 295 in 107.1 overs, sealing the victory.